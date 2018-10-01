September gas prices highest in 4 years

TAMPA, Fla. - Gas prices in the month of September were the highest in four years, according to AAA.

The Auto Club Group said gas prices in Florida jumped 10 cents last week, making Sunday's state average $2.82 per gallon, the highest daily average since August.

"Concerns about how sanctions against Iranian crude will impact global oil supply began to weigh on the market last week," said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA, The Auto Club Group. "Crude oil prices climbed and dragged gasoline prices higher as a result. The $5 per barrel shift in crude can signal a 25 cent hike at the pump. However, low seasonal gasoline demand and a cheaper-to-produce winter-blend gasoline may should offset some of that upward pressure."

Florida motorists found prices at the pump averaged $2.77 per gallon last month, an increase of 9 cents from September 2017, and 59 cents more than September 2016. The higher prices this year are mostly attributed to more expensive crude oil.

The most expensive gas price averages in Florida are in West Palm Beach-Boca Raton at $2.91 per gallon.

The least expensive gas price averages in the state are in Tallahassee at $2.78 per gallon.

The average price per gallon in Jacksonville for the month of September was $2.79.

