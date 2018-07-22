Several types of Ritz crackers recalled due to Salmonella concerns

You may want to hold off before you grab that next Ritz cracker to eat for a snack because several varieties of Ritz cracker products have been recalled over salmonella concerns.

It's all due to the whey powder contained in certain varieties of Ritz Cracker Sandwiches and Ritz Bits products sold in the U.S., Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands.

The maker of Ritz crackers has voluntarily recalled the items due to concerns over possible salmonella contamination.

The same concerns recently caused recalls for Little Debby Swiss Cake Rolls and Hungry Man frozen Chicken Dinners.

As far as the Ritz Crackers recalled, there have been no complaints of any illnesses reported in connection with the products containing the whey.

Recalled Items

