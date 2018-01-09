Skip Hop high chairs recalled over fall hazard

Thousands of high chairs are being recalled because the front legs can detach from the seat, possibly causing fall and injuries to children.

Skip Hop received 13 reports of the legs of the high chairs detaching, resulting in two reports of bruises to children.

The Skip Hop chairs were sold nationwide online and in stores, including Babies 'R' Us, Buy Buy Baby, Dillard’s, Kohl's and Target, between December 2016 and September 2017.

The Tuo chairs are charcoal colored and can be converted into a toddler chair. The style numbers are 304200 and 304200CN with a date code found on the back of the chair as follows: HH102016, HH11/2016, HH3/2017 and HH4/2017. The highchairs have a reversible seat pad, removable tray, 5-point harness, beechwood footrest and legs

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled high chairs and contact Skip Hop for a free replacement at 888-282-4674 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, or online at www.skiphop.com and click on “Recalls” for more information.

