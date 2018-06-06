Smart toy pulled over security issue

Amazon has pulled CloudPets from its online store. Walmart and Target pulled the toys from their shelves last week.

The toys are made by Spiral Toys and they are talking toys that are connected online and use voice recordings and an online app through Bluetooth.

On Monday, tech company Mozilla contacted Amazon with research showing those toys may be vulnerable. Connected devices are more vulnerable to hackers for a variety of reasons, including default passwords, outdated security updates or owners not installing them.

Some hackers have gotten their hands on the toys, and they can potentially listen on children's and parent's private conversations.

In 2017, hackers got access to CloudPets' database, which compromised the emails, passwords and voice recordings from children. This particular breach affected 800,000 people.

Researchers also found that CloudPets' apps were last updated in May of 2017 for iOs users and this January for Android.

