Social media affecting children's eating habits

Social media could be a reason your child is gaining weight, according to a new study.

Social media influencers' food choices could be influencing your child's choices.

Mukbangs, where people record themselves eating foods -- most of which are unhealthy -- have become wildly popular on social media sites like YouTube.

Those videos could influence children to pick unhealthier choices. The study found that the same was not true when it came to healthy food options.

Researchers say limiting children's screen time could help keep them healthier.

