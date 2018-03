Get ready to pay more for alcohol when traveling with Southwest Airlines. Drinks now cost customers $1 to $2 more.

Passengers can enjoy a glass of wine or beer for $6, while premium beer and alcohol costs $7.

The airlines says alcohol prices haven't been increased in years, stating the last time the company knocked up prices was in 2009.

Passengers can still enjoy non-alcoholic beverages for free.

