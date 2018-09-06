Sprouts may open at The Markets of Town Center

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. appears to be the tenant that will take the former Best Buy store at The Markets at Town Center.

That would mark the entrance of Sprouts into the Northeast Florida market, although the Arizona-based natural foods company hasn’t confirmed the location.

JEA received a request for the availability of sewer service for Sprouts Farmers Market at a St. Johns Town Center area address that shows the new Best Buy.

The project architect with AAD:Fitch Inc. in Arizona confirmed that the correct address is the former Best Buy at 4873 Town Center Parkway.

The Markets at Town Center representative declined comment, but said previously a new tenant was pending for the 31,200-square-foot space.

Phoenix-based Sprouts operates more than 300 stores in 18 states. It says it specializes in fresh, natural and organic products “at prices that appeal to everyday grocery shoppers.”

During a conference call Aug. 2 with analysts, CEO Amin Maredia said Sprouts was on track to open 30 stores this year and its pipeline “remains strong with 50 approved sites and 35 signed leases for the coming years.”

Sprouts has five stores in Florida in Valrico, Tampa, Palm Harbor and Sarasota and one opening Oct. 24 in Winter Park.

Copyright 2018 Jacksonville Daily Record