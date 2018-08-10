Starbucks' pumpkin spice latte to make an early debut in 2018

Drinking cappuccino in the afternoon: In Italy, you'll stick out like the American tourist you are if you drink a cappuccino, latte, or anything except espresso, in the afternoon.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Fans of all things Fall rejoice! Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte season is beginning earlier this year than usual.

Business Insider reports that the seasonal drink will be released on Tuesday, August 28.

Internal documents from the company show that the PSL will be here before Labor Day.

Starbucks is also adding new drinks to the fall menu: the espresso-based Cordusio and two new cold drinks.

The Cold Foam Dark Cocoa Nitro will launch on September 6. The Iced Maple Pecan Latte with Cold Foam will be released on September 18.

The ealiest release date for the famous Pumpkin Spice Latte was back in 2014, when it was released early on August 26.

Until the PSL makes its return this year, Starbucks is helping its fall-addicts in a Facebook group. Leaf Rakers Society celebrates the very best things about autumn, regardless of what season it actually is.



