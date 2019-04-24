State issues stop on sale of certain fuel at Fernandina Beach gas station

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. - After a couple told News4Jax fuel from a Fernandina Beach gas station caused their car to break down, the state announced it's stopping the sale of certain types of gasoline at that location.

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services issued a stop sale order at the Flash Foods gas station on South Eighth Street in Fernandina Beach for regular and premium products.

According to the state, lab results found sediment in the regular premium samples that were collected.

"For clarification, the samples are being placed under stop sale for a workmanship violation regarding sediment," reads an email Wednesday from a spokesman for the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. "The lab did not see water."

The spokesman said the stop sale will be lifted once the facility provides product that is clear of the sediment and there will eventually be a reinspection.

Alan Rossmeissl told News4Jax last week that he went to that Flash Foods gas station on March 30 and just minutes after filling the tank, the check engine light came on.

"I stopped at a red light to come home and when I stopped, the car started to idle very roughly," Rossmeissl said.

The next day his concerns grew when the light didn’t turn off.

Documents show repairs cost the Rossmeissl family $411.28 out of pocket.

News4Jax went to the Flash Food gas station on Thursday and found someone from the state Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services was already there, talking about checking the fuel lines.

When asked about the situation, a manager told News4Jax that she was advised to say the gas station had no comment.

Circle K sent an email April 17 to the Rossmeissl and his wife, denying liability on its part and saying its investigation found:

"There was no water in our fuel tanks

No evidence of fuel contamination

No report of cross contamination

4,233.1 gallons were sold that day

No other customer complaints"

The couple said they are not satisfied with Circle K’s response.

"I just want to be reimbursed for what it cost me out of my pocket," Rossmeissl said.

