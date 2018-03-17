Steve Jobs employment application auctioned for $174,757

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

BOSTON, Mass - A job application filled out by Steve Jobs in 1973 sold for $174,757, according to Boston-based RR Auction. The questionnaire signed by 18-yr-old Steve Jobs reveals his early aspiration to work in the tech industry that he would one day revolutionize.

Jobs writes "yes" in response to 'Driver's License' and "possible, but not probable," in reply to 'Access to transportation.” Concerning his skills, next to 'Computer' and 'Calculator,' he writes, "yes (design, tech)." At the bottom, he describes his 'Special Abilities' as "electronics tech or design engineer.”

Jobs enrolled at Reed College for the fall semester in 1972 but dropped out after just six months to preserve his parents’ meager funds. However, he hung around campus for a year and a half to audit creative courses, including classes on Shakespeare, dance, and calligraphy; these would help to shape his artistic worldview that influenced the innovation of the Macintosh computer.

In 1974, Jobs put his technical skills to work and secured a job as a technician at Atari, heavily relying on the help of Steve Wozniak. In 1976, Jobs and Wozniak set out on their own and founded Apple, introducing the personal computer to the masses.

"Steve Jobs and Apple encouraged each of us to 'Think Different,' and even today, several years after his untimely passing, it's still difficult to think of anyone more iconic, or influential who has had such profound impact on our everyday modern lives," said Bobby Livingston, executive vice president at RR Auction.

The winning bidder was an internet entrepreneur from London who wishes to remain anonymous.

Other items that sold at the auction include: an Apple Mac OS X technical manual signed by Steve Jobs in 2001 went for $41,806;

A Steve Jobs-signed newspaper clipping from 2008, featuring an image of Jobs speaking at the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference, sold for $26,950;

A Bob Marley and the Wailers signed 1976 poster sold for $30,979;

An Andy Warhol signed original "Cow" screen-print on Kellogg's cereal box sold $28,553;

Phil Collins' handwritten lyrics for "Another Day in Paradise" sold for $16,541;

And The Doors fully band-signed vintage glossy panoramic photograph sold for $14,804.



