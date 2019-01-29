Super Bowl bets reach $6 billion mark

The Super Bowl is less than a week away and people are already choosing sides.

The New England Patriots will face off against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday.

This game will be the first NFL title game since legal sports books began popping up in states outside Nevada. Americans have a lot riding on the game.

Nearly 10 percent say they will be placing some kind of bet on the game, according to the American Gaming Association.

At least $6 billion will be wagered on the game, ranging from friendly bets to bookmakers.

