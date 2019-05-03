Survey finds Americans spend $18K on ‘non-essential' expenses each year

Eating out, cable subscriptions, streaming services, subscription boxes, hobbies and other extra expenses are quietly eating away at American budgets.

A recent survey found the average American spends $1,497 per month on non-essential items, which can add up to almost $18,000 a year, equalling to more than a million dollars over the course of a lifetime.

Life insurance company Ladder commissioned OnePoll to survey 2,000 Americans in advance of National Life Insurance Day on May 2. The poll looked at Americans’ spending on “essential” versus “non-essential” items and found that many could afford necessities more easily than expected with just a tweak to their spending habits.

Monthly results revealed the average American wastes around $20 on coffee drinks, $209 eating out and $189 in drinking with friends.

Cable subscriptions also add up with an average of $91 per month in fees, $23 for streaming platforms and $22 on music services.

The New York Post also reported the survey found that Americans make an average of five impulse purchases a month, totaling around $109.

Meanwhile, 58% of people surveyed also felt they can’t afford certain important things, such as putting money into a retirement account (38%) and life insurance (35%).

“People tend to overestimate the cost of life insurance,” said Ladder Co-founder Laura Hale. “Trading off a couple of smaller short-term purchases per month can support a monthly policy payment. It can give you the longer term satisfaction that comes from making sure your family is protected.”

In addition, the survey also examined how Americans feel about their financial decisions, and 70% felt they could have made smarter decisions with their money.

Treating yourself to something that brings you happiness is great, but researchers recommend balancing expenses between long-term financial security and immediate wants.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.