Target expands drive up service to Florida

1962: The first Target discount store opens in Roseville, Minnesota. By the end of 1962, four more stores would open in Minnesota.

Target is expanding its Drive up service throughout the southeast, including right here in Jacksonville.

With Drive up, customers can use the Target app to choose products and pay online. You then go to Target within two hours of ordering and a team member will bring the items to your vehicle. But you do have to park in designated spaces and let them know you're there.

Discounts and promotions can be added at check out, but Cartwheel offers can't be used.

The service is now available at nearly 270 stores. This move is an effort to compete with Walmart and Amazon.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.