Target launches wheelchair adaptive Halloween costumes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Target is really setting the bar for Halloween costumes this year.

The company is unveiling two new costumes that are designed for children in wheelchairs.

The adaptive Halloween costumes come in a pirate design and a princess design.

Both wheelchair covers are $45.00. For the costumes, the pirate outfit is $25.00 and the princess dress is $20.

Click here to preorder the pirate ship -- Click here to preorder the princess carriage.

