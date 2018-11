JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Target is having a massive one-day gift card sale.

The store is offering 10 percent off the cards Sunday.

The offer is available both in-store and online.

No discount code is required.

The offer is valid for up to $300 in target gift-card purchases per household.

Gift Cards purchased during the 10% off offer may be redeemed beginning Monday, Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. Central.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.