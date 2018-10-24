Target offering 2-day shipping for holidays

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Target is getting ready for the holidays. The retail chain is offering free, two-day shipping with no minimum purchase required.

From Nov. 1 through Dec. 22, hundreds of thousands of items can be shipped for free on the company's website.

During the holiday season, customers can also use the "Drive-Up" service at nearly 1,000 stores.

Last holiday season, Target said its stores fulfilled 70 percent of all digital orders. The retailer said they expect that percentage to be higher this year.

Target is trying to win over shoppers from rivals like Walmart and Amazon. Walmart says it will expand two-day shipping to many items sold by third parties on its website next month.

