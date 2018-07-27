Lawsuit claims potty training tool cut toddlers' genitals

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Target has removed a potty training tool from its shelf amid reports it injured at least 15 toddlers.

According to a Los Angeles law firm, the WeePod Basix and WeePod Toilet Toilet Trainer Squish products left a 3-year-old and other toddlers with serious injuries to their genitals.

The potty training device is manufactured by Prince Lionheart Inc. and was sold at various Target locations.

The lawsuit claims toddlers who used the device had their gentials get stuck to the WeePod, causing injury.

Target has stopped selling the devices with manufacturing dates before Mar. 23, 2018.

