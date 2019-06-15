Consumer

Target suffering register outages nationwide

Shoppers left with no way to check out

By Jason Mealey - Producer/assignment editor
Scott Olson/Getty Images

1962: The first Target discount store opens in Roseville, Minnesota. By the end of 1962, four more stores would open in Minnesota.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - A widespread outage is affecting registers at Target stores is causing havoc nationwide.

Shoppers have taken to social media to report long lines.

Target had addressed the issue on its Twitter page.

 

 

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.