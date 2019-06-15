Target suffering register outages nationwide

1962: The first Target discount store opens in Roseville, Minnesota. By the end of 1962, four more stores would open in Minnesota.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - A widespread outage is affecting registers at Target stores is causing havoc nationwide.

Shoppers have taken to social media to report long lines.

Target had addressed the issue on its Twitter page.

We’re aware that guests are currently unable to make purchases at Target stores. Our teams are troubleshooting now and we apologize for the inconvenience. We will provide an update as soon as possible. — Target (@Target) June 15, 2019

