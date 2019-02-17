The Company that makes Vizio has settles a class-action lawsuit

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - If you own a Vizio TV you could be owed some money. The company has agreed to pay $17 million to end a class-action lawsuit. Although it does not admit fault, the electronics manufacturer was accused of not telling people their viewing habits would be tracked and shared with third parties as a way to target advertisements.

To qualify, you must have purchased a Vizio smart TV and had it connected to the internet between February 1, 2014, and February 6, 2017.

You do not need to provide a receipt, but you must submit a claim form no later than April 29. Then, you could get up to $31.

Click here for more information on the lawsuit.

