The top 10 consumer complaints in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services released its top 10 complaints that were filed with the department in 2017 on Friday.

Over the course of the year, 40,855 complaints were made and the department responded to 215,870 calls, 16,247 emails, and 11,464 online chats from consumers.

The most common complaint: the state's Do Not Call list.

That was followed by complaints associated with landlord-tenant issues, fuel, and car repairs.

The department recovered a total of $2,659,000 for Florida consumers over the span of 2017.

Commissioner of Agriculture Adam H Putnam said Friday, "We are dedicated to protecting Florida's consumers, and I'm proud that we recovered more than $2.6 million for Floridians this year."

The top 10 complaints were:

Do Not Call - 19,112 Landlord/Tenant - 2,164 Fuel/Petroleum - 1,555 Motor Vehicle Repair - 1,386 Medical Billing - 1,253 Communications - 1,160 Other/Miscellaneous - 1,105 Travel/Vacation Plans - 1,028 Motor Vehicle/Sales Accessories - 1,021 Construction - 973

Anyone can call the consumer hotline at 1-800-HELP-FLA (435-7352) or visit FreshfromFlorida.com to file a complaint, find information about businesses and professionals and learn how to protect themselves from fraud and scams.

For Spanish speakers - call 1-800-FL-AYUDA (352-9832)

