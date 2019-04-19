There is a mystery behind the creator of your child's favorite YouTube channel

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Many content providers on Youtube don't give clues as to who they are, besides identifying the country where they are located.

Even then, it isn't clear whether the information is accurate.

YouTube does not offer children protection that is typical with traditional broadcasting.

For example, the most popular YouTube channel for children features a video of animated toddlers in a bubble bath, singing along to the "Baby Shark" melody.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the team behind the channel is a mystery.

The WSJ was unable to speak with nine of the top 10 YouTube kids channels, as ranked by analytics firm Social Blade.

YouTube says anyone with a Google account can upload content. It requires creators to verify details such as address and phone number before they can collect revenue.

The company said it focuses on monitoring content, rather than creators themselves. YouTube does offer guidelines on how to produce family-friendly videos.

