This is the best day of the week to fill up your gas tank in Florida, study says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - As gas prices continue to soar, a new report highlights the best and worst days of the week to buy gas.

GasBuddy says Wednesday is a good day to top off, but you are burning cash if you’re getting a full tank.

GasBuddy looked at gas price data from January to March and found, nationally, the best day to fill up your tank is the start of the work week -- on Monday.

As for the worst time to fill up, the report finds the weekends from Friday to Sunday are the most expensive.

The report also breaks down the best and worst days by state. In Florida, the best day to buy is Monday and the worst is Thursday.

In Georgia, according to the report, it's a bit different. The report says the best time to buy there is Tuesday and the worst is Sunday.

The study also looked at wait times and found the best time to fill up to avoid lines are on Mondays and Tuesdays between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.