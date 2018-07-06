This retailer will price match Amazon, Walmart and more

The big battle between Amazon and Walmart has one clear winner... you! Price wars only benefit the consumer and now another well known company is getting in on the action.

The retailer is Ebay and it just unveiled what it's calling a "Best Price Guarantee." EBay will effectively beat the prices of major online retailers like Amazon and Walmart in certain circumstances. Basically, if you buy something from eBay and then find a lower price elsewhere, eBay will give you a credit for 110 percent of the difference in prices. For example, if you buy something on eBay for $50 and then find it for $40 on Amazon, eBay will give you a $11 coupon.

Ebay's new Best Price Guarantee currently applies to new, unopened items on eBay's "Deals" page. In the future, the policy will also apply to thousands of other "top products."

Here are the retailers they will match:

Amazon.com

BestBuy.com

HomeDepot.com

Jet.com

Sears.com

Target.com

Walmart.com

Wayfair.com

The main thing to note about eBay's new policy is that the time window is short. To get the 110 percent price difference, you must request it within 48 hours of when you bought an item on eBay.

