Tiffany & Co. to disclose diamonds' origins

Tiffany & Co. will begin telling its customers the source of all of its diamonds.

It has begun tracking the journey of its diamonds from mine to store and will share those origins with consumers.

The CEO, Alessandro Bogliolo, told Bloomberg that it is committed to “100 percent geographic transparency” and will not purchase any diamonds with unknown provenance even if responsible sourcing is assured.

Each diamond will have its source listed next to it in store. The stone itself will have a unique serial number laser-etched on the diamond’s surface. The number will be invisible to the naked eye.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.