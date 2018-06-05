Scientist create nose sensor for smartphone

Researchers in Germany say they've developed a chip sensor for smartphones that can be taught different scents based on specific signal patterns.

Scientists at the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT) say their new invention could potentially saves lives by sniffing out potential hazards before humans can.

According to project coordinator Dr. Martin Sommer, the project dubbed "smelldect" can sniff out everything from spoiled foods to dangerous air hazards, and can even act as a smoke alarm.

"In our electronic nose, nanofibers react to complex gas mixtures — i.e. scents — and also generate signal patterns, on the basis of which the sensor identifies the scents,” Sommer said in a statement.

The nose is only a few centimeters in size and contains all the necessary electronic components to calculate specific signal patterns from the resistance changes of the individual sensors. If specific patterns have been taught to the chip before, the sensor can identify the scents within seconds.

Sommer said the end goal of the project is to create a "low-cost olfactory sensor" suited for mass production and everyday use.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.