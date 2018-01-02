Toddler bed recalled over entrapment concerns

A toddler bed has been recalled because of at least four reports that the headboard detached and fell onto the bed, including one that fell on a child.

No injuries have been reported.

The Land of Nod's Nook toddler beds should immediately be taken away from children, and purchasers can contact the company for a full refund.

The toddler bed has a green and gray headboard with a gray footboard and SKU number 404485.

The beds were sold in stores nationwide and online from May 2015 through September 2017 for about $500.

If you have one of these toddler beds, you can call the company at 1-800-933-9904 from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday or online at www.landofnod.com and click on Product Recalls at the bottom of the page for more information

