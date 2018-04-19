Toy xylophones recalled, could be choking hazard

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Elephant-shaped wooded xylophones are being recalled because the ball on the end of the beater stick can come off and create a choking hazard for small children.

Members of the Consumer Product Safety Commission said parents should take the recalled Petit Collage musical jumbo wooded xylophones away from children right away.

The xylophones were sold at Barnes & Noble, Patina, Urban Outfitters and other stores.

The toymaker is offering free replacement beater sticks.

No injuries have been reported, but there is a report that one ball came loose.

You can call 855-215-5879 for more information.

