Uber adding vending machines to vehicles

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Uber is adding another line to its drivers' resumés-- salesperson.

Hungry? Lost your phone charger? Need lip balm? Uber doesn't want that to be a problem for passengers.

The ride-hailing app is partnering with New York startup Cargo to provide drivers with small vending machine boxes filled with items to sell to riders.

Riders will be able to scan a QR code to purchase items in a vending box.

Cargo's clear box filled with snacks and sundries will strap to the center console between the driver and front passenger seat. It's powered by the cigarette lighter in a car. It will have two USB charging ports and light up when the compartment is open.

Uber says the vending service will make rides better for passengers and give drivers a way to make extra money. Uber will not profit from sundries sales

The service began Thursday in San Francisco and Los Angeles with plans to reach many of the 500 cities worldwide where Uber operates.

Cargo machines are optional for Uber drivers. They can be ordered online or picked up at a Greenlight Hub, Uber's in-person driver support centers.

