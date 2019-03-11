List of weird items left in Ubers includes full set of gold teeth

Uber posted its annual lost and found index, and some of the items left behind are interesting to say the least.

One driver reported finding a full set of 18-karat gold teeth after dropping off a rider. Another said a passenger left their propane tank.

There were also some inattentive pet owners who got a ride using Uber. An 8-week-old Chihuahua puppy was left behind. A fish tank was also left in a car, with water and live fish.

A pair of white leather snakeskin Louboutin heels and one Gucci flip-flop also didn't make it home.

If you ever forget something in your Uber, the company has posted a video of how to retrieve your items.

