United adding flights for Spring Break travel

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - United Airlines is making a big grab for Spring Break traffic.

It will add nearly 150 additional flights between the carrier's major hubs. They include flights to Arizona, Florida, Hawaii, Mexico and the Caribbean.

The airline is also adding extra capacity to three warm-weather routes from Cleveland, including new Saturday-only service to Tampa, starting in March.

There will be Saturday-only service to Tampa, running four Saturdays, March 9-30. Flights leave Cleveland at 8:30 a.m., arriving in Tampa at 11:13 a.m.; departing Tampa at noon and arriving in Cleveland at 2:30 p.m.

An additional Saturday flight each to Fort Myers and Fort Lauderdale, March 9-30. These flights are in addition to already scheduled daily seasonal service between Cleveland and Fort Myers and Fort Lauderdale.

