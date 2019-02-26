Unpredictable schedules can make employees unhappy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Employees who work unpredictable hours could be unhappier than those who don't, according to a study by researchers at the University of California-Berkeley and the University of California-San Francisco.

Researchers examined data from 28,000 retail and food-service workers.

They found workers who had two weeks notice had a 75 percent chance of experiencing happiness, while those who had only two days notice or less had a 65 percent chance of happiness.

Researchers also found that an employee with a pay increase from $7.25 per hour to $11.25 per hour was just 1.4 percentage points more likely to be happy.

The Schedules That Work Act would require that all employers provide schedules in writing two weeks in advance, with penalties for changes made with less than 24 hours’ notice. It is pending in Congress.

