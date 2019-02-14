UPS to deliver 89 million flowers this Valentine's Day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - UPS says it will ship 89 million flowers for the Valentine’s Day holiday this year. That's about 8 million pounds -- or 514,000 boxes.

That's up from 88 million last year.

The flowers are grown in Latin America, according to the company.

UPS transports them through the Miami International Airport to their recipients in less than two days.

The company added 50 flights to handle the load.

The National Retail Federation reports Americans will spend about $2 billion on flowers this year.

The average person will spend about $143.



