US Postal Service admits exposing 60 million users' data

2012: In the past year, the service cut hours at thousands of post offices. It also merged some of its plants, and twice defaulted on payments totaling $11 billion. The agency reported a loss of $16 billion.

The U.S. Postal Service said it has already fixed a security vulnerability that exposed the phone numbers, street addresses and usernames of 60 million people who had accounts at usps.com in 2017 and 2018.

According to ConsumerAffairs.com, Krebs on Security reported that an independent researcher informed USPS of the flaw more than a year ago but received no response. The Postal Service didn’t address the issue until this week after it was contacted by cybersecurity specialist Brian Krebs.

“No special hacking tools were needed to pull this data, other than knowledge of how to view and modify data elements processed by a regular web browser like Chrome or Firefox,” Krebs told ConsumerAffairs.com.

USPS said the security flaw was fixed and it will continue to look into the issue “out of an abundance of caution.” The agency said that it has no reason to believe that any of its users’ account details were accessed by hackers.

In a statement to Krebs, USPS officials stressed that they were taking the issue seriously.