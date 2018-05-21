Vacation searches on the rise

More Americans are using the internet to look up the term "vacation," which indicates a confident U.S. economy, according to DataTrek Research.

The research group used Google Trends data for its annual survey and found vacation-related searches have risen 10 percent in April on a year-over-year basis.

This is a positive sign for the American economy, said Nicholas Colas, co-founder of DataTrek Research, as U.S. workers are typically reluctant to take time off from work.

According to an annual survey done by the US Travel Association, more than half of workers in the United States do not use all their paid-for vacation days.

The organization found that the two most common reasons Americans cite for not using all of their vacation days are the fear "looking replaceable" and the cost of travel.

Weekly jobless claims, which refer to the number of unemployment applications filed for a particular week, that shows the U.S. job market is currently in a healthy state.

The number ending the week of May 12 totaled at 222,000, around the lowest levels since the early 1970s. Meanwhile, the market has added jobs for 88 straight months through April, marking one of the longest expansions in America's history.

