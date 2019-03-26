Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T, Comcast adding protocol to fight spam

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - With nearly half the calls made to U.S. cell phones in 2019 expected to be spam, several wireless telephone carriers are using new technology to help users know which incoming calls are from fake numbers.

According to a study by First Orion referenced in a Federal Communications Commission report released earlier this year, 90 percent of spam calls will have familiar caller IDs.

The FCC has asked service providers to adopt a method called SHAKEN/STIR to effectively certify to users whether numbers presented in caller ID are accurate. AT&T announced earlier this month it was integrating the technology. This week Verizon, T-Mobile and Comcast announced they are adding this protocol,

Not all robocalls are illegal or unwanted. Businesses such as pharmacies, banks and utility companies use them to provide information and alerts to their customers.

But despite laws prohibiting certain types of robocalls, including those made to individuals on the national Do Not Call Registry and those meant to defraud, such calls have risen over the years.

YouMail, a third-party robocall blocking software company, estimates that more than 47.8 billion robocalls were made in 2018, a 57% increase over the previous year. In October CNN reported that these calls are getting riskier for consumers as technology to manipulate voices is becoming more advanced and available.

The FCC report is the first released by the agency evaluating the frequency and prevention of illegal robocalls. It concludes that, while the frequency of calls is on the rise, progress is being made on prevention and enforcement.

"We're steadfastly focused on addressing this serious problem," FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said in a news release. "There's no easy or single answer, but by using every tool in our toolbox, we are fighting against the onslaught of unwanted calls that has led a lot of consumers to stop answering the phone altogether."

The FCC's ability to enforce laws on robocalls depends in part on people's complaints about specific calls. The agency received 232,000 complaints in 2018.

"The number of complaints received does not equal the number of illegal robocalls placed," the report said. "Many illegal robocalls likely go unreported, while consumers may report calls and file complaints about calls that are lawful, but are simply unwanted."

Other challenges the FCC faces in solving the issue, according to the report, are the need for further cooperation from foreign governments and service providers, as well as a longer statute of limitations on such cases.

