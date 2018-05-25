Victims of scam involving Western Union can file claim to get money back

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - You may be eligible to get your money back if you wired money using Western Union to a scammer.
The Federal Trade Commission announced that if you were victimized between Jan. 1, 2004, and Jan. 19, 2017, you can now file a claim to get your money back if you used Western Union's money transfer system.
More Consumer Headlines
- Gas prices are up 31% from last Memorial Day. Here's why
- Strollers recalled because babies could be strangled by armrest
- Bluefin wireless chargers recalled over burn hazard
- Fiat Chrysler recalls 4.8 million vehicles
- 7 ways to avoid having your identity stolen through gas pump card skimmer
- Hurricane supplies, generators sales tax-free next week
You have until May 31 to file the free claim.
If you fell victim to multiple scams, you can file a different claim for each case.
Click here to learn how to submit a claim.
Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.