Victims of scam involving Western Union can file claim to get money back

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - You may be eligible to get your money back if you wired money using Western Union to a scammer.

The Federal Trade Commission announced that if you were victimized between Jan. 1, 2004, and Jan. 19, 2017, you can now file a claim to get your money back if you used Western Union's money transfer system.

You have until May 31 to file the free claim.

If you fell victim to multiple scams, you can file a different claim for each case.

Click here to learn how to submit a claim.

