Vineyard in Italy uses music to grow grapes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An Italian winemaker in Tuscany is helping his grapes grow by serenading them.

Giancarlo Cignozzi started pumping Mozart into a section of his vineyard 10 years ago and is finally seeing results.

He found the vines grew closer to the music and grew larger.

He also found music scares away animals that eat the crops. The music confuses harmful bugs, making it harder for them to breed.

As a result, the vineyard uses little fertilizer and no pesticides.

The consumer electronics company "Bose" heard about what he was doing and donated 72 speakers to help with the research.



Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.