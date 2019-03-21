Volvo to use cameras and sensors to combat drunken, distracted driving

Swedish carmaker Volvo will soon be installing cameras and sensors in its cars to monitor drivers for signs of intoxication or distraction and intervene to prevent accidents.

According to the automaker, the safety technology will monitor eye movements to gauge driver behavior.

Then, the car is enabled to intervene if a clearly intoxicated or distracted driver does not respond to warning signals.

Intervention could involve limiting the car's speed, alerting the Volvo on Call assistance service, or slowing down and parking the car.

The cameras and sensors will be installed on all models built on its SPA2 platform for larger cars such as the XC90 SUV, on which its driverless cars will also be built, starting in the early part of the next decade.

Installation of the technology will start in the early 2020s.

This follows Volvo's recent announcement that it will be limiting the top speed on all of its vehicles to 112 mph in a bid to reduce traffic fatalities. Volvo is framing these new policies as key components in its Vision 2020 goal, in which no one is killed or seriously injured in a Volvo vehicle by 2020.

Over the years, the company built its reputation on safety and quirky designs, and today's announcement is meant to underline that.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), nearly 30 people in the U.S. die each day because of drunken driving crashes. There were 10,874 deaths in the U.S. from drunken driving crashes in 2017, the NHTSA adds.

