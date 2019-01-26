VyStar warning of counterfeit checks in circulation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Vystar is warning consumers of counterfeit checks in circulation using the VyStar Credit Union name.

Here's what to watch out for: The fraudulent checks presented to date have been made payable in amounts ranging from $1,950 to $4,950, with various remitter names. They are being presented for payment nationwide in connection with various online employment opportunity scams involving mystery shopping.

Along with the check, victims of the mystery shopping scam have received correspondence that contains the names of nationally known retail stores within the letterhead.

The correspondence instructs the potential victims to confirm receipt of the packet by sending a text message to a number listed in the letter.

The recipient is further instructed to either cash or deposit the funds at his or her financial institution as soon as possible.

The letter informs the recipient to retain $200-$400 for commission and fees. The remaining amount is to be used to purchase Walmart gift cards or Apple Store gift cards. The recipient may even be offered an additional monetary bonus if they complete the task within 24-48 hours because the scammers know the bad check may not be returned within that time period.

Anyone wanting to make sure a check is legitimate is urged to call VyStar at 904-777-6000.





