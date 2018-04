A labeling error caused 1,500 cases of gluten-free waffles to be recalled.

Van's Food Company said the waffles were gluten-free, but they contain both gluten and milk. Consuming the product can be dangerous for anyone with a food allergy or sensitivity.

The waffles were sent to 11 states, including Georgia. The boxes have a best of date of Aug. 22.

