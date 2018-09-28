Could a shopping cart track shoppers' stress levels?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Walmart has filed a patent application for a shopping cart that would figure out whether a shopper is stressed.

The carts would track a customer's heart rate and temperatures, and how strongly they grip the handle.

The data would be used to figure out if a shopper needs help. Then, an employee would be alerted to check on the customer.

The cart may eventually be able to send a notification over the store's intercom.

Walmart continues to add new technology to compete with other stores. Fifty Walmart stores use robots that go up and down aisles, scanning for out-of-stock items and incorrect prices.

