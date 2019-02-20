Walmart hosting Baby Savings Day online, in-store

Las Vegas - Circa July 2017: Walmart Retail Location. Walmart is an American Multinational Retail Corporation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Parents, you're not going to want to miss out on this deal!

Walmart is having a special sale for those expecting and with young children.

With its Baby Savings Day, Walmart has launched an online sale with deals on car seats, strollers, diapers, cribs, sippy cups and more.

Locations across the country are having baby events this Saturday, Feb. 23, from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Customers can demo baby gear, talk to specialists, take home samples and coupons and save money on baby supplies.

Click here to see the online deals.

Here are the LOCAL participating stores:

Fleming Island 1505 County Road 220

Gainesville 5700 NW 23rd St FL

Gainesville 2900 SW 42nd St FL

Gainesville 1800 NE 12th Ave

Jacksonville 9550 Baymeadows Rd FL

Jacksonville 6855 Wilson Blvd

Jacksonville 8011 Merrill Rd FL

Jacksonville 10550 Old Saint Augustine Rd FL

Jacksonville 10991 San Jose Blvd Ste 1 FL

Jacksonville 6830 Normandy Blvd FL

Jacksonville 6767 103rd St FL

Jacksonville 13490 Beach Blvd FL

Jacksonville 8808 Beach Blvd FL

Jacksonville 12100 Lem Turner Rd FL

Jacksonville 9890 Hutchinson Park Dr FL

Jacksonville 4250 Philips Hwy FL

Jacksonville 13227 City Square Dr FL

Jacksonville 10251 Shops Ln FL

Jacksonville 11900 Atlantic Blvd FL

Jacksonville 7075 Collins Rd

Lake City 2767 W US Highway 90

Macclenny 9218 S State Road 228

Middleburg 1580 Branan Field Rd

Palatka 1024 S State Road 19

Saint Augustine 2355 US Highway 1 S

Saint Johns 445 State Road 13 FL

Saint Johns 845 Durbin Pavilion Dr

Starke 14500 US Highway 301 S

Yulee 464016 State Road 200

Brunswick 150 Altama Connector

Saint Marys 6586 GA Highway 40 E

Waycross 1630 Plant Ave GA

Waycross 2425 Memorial Dr

Click here for full list of all participating stores.

