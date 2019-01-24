Walmart looking to add hundreds of truck drivers

Walmart is looking to add more domestic truck drivers to its fleet amid an ongoing nationwide shortage.

The company says in addition to the 1,400 truck drivers Walmart added last year, it is hoping to hire "hundreds more" in 2019. It even plans to implement a new hiring process to speed things up.

Beginning in February, truck drivers will be earning a cent more per mile and $1 more per trailer drop-off. That will bring the average salary for drivers up to $87,500.

Walmart is said to be one of the best places to work for truckers.



