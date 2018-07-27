Walmart looking to replace Babies 'R' Us

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - With Babies 'R' Us shutting its doors, retailers are scrambling to pick up those pieces. Walmart unveiled a new baby-themed department online on Thursday.

Business Insider said the store's revamp has added more than 30,000 new baby-related items, ranging from nursing and diaper changing to car seats and cribs in the last year.

Walmart will also be launching a new section on its website featuring baby nursery items. The store has been working towards a widespread web design.

A move toward baby comes after the fall of Toys R Us, which owned the Babies R Us chain.

Parents will be able to browse different nursery looks on Walmart.com, with themes like Wanderlust, Boho Chic and Traditional. This is similar to the same approach the store has taken in its furniture department.

