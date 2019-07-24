Walmart now delivering beer & wine to your door in Jacksonville

Scott Olson/Getty Images

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Some might say it's a reason to raise a glass: Walmart announced Tuesday that its Grocery Pickup and Delivery service will now bring beer and wine right to your front door.

When customers are creating their order online, they'll notice the search feature now includes a variety of beer and wine selections. During checkout, customers can select when they want their order to be delivered.

Upon delivery, if the customer can't provide a valid ID to verify they are at least 21 years old, the order will be returned to the store.

Orders must be made from the following locations:

10991 San Jose Blvd. Ste. 1, Jacksonville, FL 32223

6830 Normandy Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32205

8808 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32216

12100 Lem Turner Road, Jacksonville, FL 32218

9890 Hutchinson Park Dr., Jacksonville, FL 32225

4250 Phillips Hwy., Jacksonville, FL 32207

10251 Shops Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32258

11900 Atlantic Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32225

1650 San Pablo Road S., Jacksonville, FL 32224

7075 Collins Road, Jacksonville, FL 32244

845 Durbin Pavilion Drive, St. Johns, FL 32259

