Walmart offering fancier wine options

Walmart is making and its own wine. It will be part of a private label wine called "Winemakers Selection." It will be available in about 1,100 stores. The collection comes from California, France and Italy.

The retail giant wants to win over more affluent customers with some of its services. It will offer some more higher-end services, like high-quality and organic fresh foods.

The wine will sell for about $11 per bottle. According to "Wines and Vines" magazine, Americans spend about $62 billion per year on wine.

