Walmart partners with Kidbox to deliver clothes to your door

NEW YORK - Walmart is teaming up with Kidbox, the 3-year-old online styling service for children, to offer its customers an exclusive, curated style box.

Starting Tuesday, Walmart customers will get access to more than 120 premium children's brands. The style box will include about five fashion items for $48, about 50% off the suggested retail price of the bundled items. Walmart customers complete a short style quiz for their child on Walmart.com. Kidbox stylists tailor each child's style preferences, season and where the child lives.

"Our partnership with Kidbox enables us to round out our offering with additional national and premium kids' brands," said Denise Incandela, head of fashion at Walmart U.S.'s e-commerce division

The partnership is the latest by Walmart to establish itself as a fashion destination and better play in the increasingly crowded subscription arena. It marks its first subscription service for clothing. In 2014, Walmart launched a quarterly subscription of beauty samples and products. Walmart had tested a short-lived subscription snack service called Goodies.

Kidbox's popularity comes as more online retailers are seeking to dress children. Stitch Fix, a leading online styling service, launched a children's version in time for last year's back-to-school season.

