Walmart to sell Lord and Taylor Brands

Walmart is adding some high-end fashion to its clothing selection.

Lord and Taylor brands including Tommy Bahama, Vince Camuto and Lucky Brand will be added to their "Premium Brands" section, along with 100 others.

It will include men's, women's and kid's clothes, accessories and shoes. Walmart says it added the higher end items because people are looking for more expensive things on its site.

The company hopes adding upscale clothing will make them a "fashion destination." The new shopping experience will be added some time this year.

This is Walmart's latest move in an effort to compete with Amazon.



