Warning: Liquid nicotine extremely hazardous to kids, pets

Getty Images

WASHINGTON - If children or pets swallow or their eyes or skin come in contact with even a small amount of liquid nicotine, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission warns it could be extremely hazardous to them.

CPSC researchers said parents and caregivers should always store liquid nicotine in its child-resistant packaging, tightly seal the container after each use and keep it locked away from children and pets.

They suggest that when handling solutions containing liquid nicotine, adults should be careful to minimize direct skin contact. Liquid nicotine is commonly used in e-cigarettes and available in a variety of stores and online.

The CPSC said liquid nicotine should be treated like any other potentially toxic substance. If a child swallows it or gets any liquid nicotine on their skin or eyes, experts said to call the Poison Control Center Hotline at 800-222-1222.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency considers liquid nicotine to be a household hazardous waste product that is regulated on the state and local level and should be properly disposed of when discarded.

