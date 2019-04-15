Was your Microsoft account hacked? It's worse than you thought

A Microsoft hack is apparently worse than was originally reported.

Hackers may have access to much more confidential information for users with @outlook, @msn or @hotmail.com email accounts.

If an account was impacted, the user should have already received an email from Microsoft alerting them to the problem.

The accounts were compromised from Jan. 1 through March 28, and the hackers were able to access emails, read folder names, see subject lines and read names of other email addresses.

Since the hack, Microsoft said it has disabled the compromised credentials, stopping any further unauthorized access.

But out of caution, the company is recommending that users change their passwords.

Microsoft continues to warn people to watch out for phishing emails. The company reports that in February alone they saw an average of 300,000 phishing attempts.

